Wet weather slowing traffic as holiday travelers hit the road

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders hitting the road Wednesday were met not only with added holiday traffic, but also some damp road conditions.

AAA projects the Thanksgiving weekend to be the busiest in terms of travel since 2005, with more than 50 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home.

According to the Pinpoint Weather Team, the rain will continue to fall, at times heavily, through much of the afternoon. The steady rain should be gone by early evening but some showers could linger, and the roads will continue to be wet and localized street flooding is possible.

Massachusetts officials say the worst times to travel on Wednesday are between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Thursday, it’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving is traditionally the deadliest of holidays on the roads, according to Col. Ann Assumpico, superintendent of the R.I. State Police, with about 400 people killed nationwide each year over the weekend. She also noted that 76 people have died on Rhode Island roadways so far this year.

Many of the holiday deaths are attributed to drunk driving and people not wearing seat belts. Because of this, state and local police announced they’ll be increasing patrols across the state and pulling over any suspected impaired drivers.

If you see someone driving erratically or weaving, don’t hesitate to phone 911.

“We’ve got to keep doing the same message. They’ve got to take care of themselves,” Assumpico said. “And they’ve got call us, because we can’t be everywhere.”

Gas prices, though edging down, are the highest they’ve been at three years, with the national average at $2.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The average price in Rhode Island is six cents above that at $2.60 per gallon while the Massachusetts average is a penny less than the national average.

Those taking to the skies may also be impacted, as the WPRI.com Flight Tracker is showing some delayed arrivals and departures at T.F. Green Airport.

Amtrak on Monday said it expects an increase of people taking the train this year and encouraged travelers to book their trips in advance.