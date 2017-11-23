1 person under arrest after stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – One person is under arrest after a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Thanksgiving morning.

Police Lt. Rick Rezendes told Eyewitness News that the stabbing was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of 51 Myrtle Street. Responding officers didn’t see anything at the scene but found the victim at a nearby intersection a short time later. He was uncooperative and refused any assistance, but police saw that he had been injured and detained him, then called for a rescue.

Rezendes said the man had suffered two lacerations and was hospitalized, where he remains in stable condition.

One person was arrested but no further information was immediately available.