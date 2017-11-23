Black Friday shoppers out in force on Thanksgiving Thursday

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Black Friday shoppers looking for those greats deals don’t have the opportunity to shop early on Thanksgiving Thursday in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It didn’t stop some locals from starting early though, waiting until just after midnight for the big box stores to open.

The line outside the North Attleboro “Best Buy” wrapped around the building Thursday night.

“Its been cold,” says Central Falls resident Lizandro Lorenzo, who is first in line, but has been waiting since 6 a.m. Thursday.

Veteran shoppers came prepared, however, and packed accordingly.

“We have soda, and food, and snacks, and blankets, and pillows,” says North Providence resident Kenny Calise. “We came equipped. We’ve done this for about ten years now.”

“I mean its been tradition,” says Providence resident Jessica Chacon. “We’ve been doing this for five years now so we’re kind of used to this now.”

So what could be worth the wait?

“A 50-inch sharp 4K television and a computer,” says Lorenzo.

“Televisions, iPad’s, computer parts, anything that’s available,” says Chacon. “We’ll be shopping throughout the night, or morning, you could say!”

These Black Friday shoppers say the best part of the experience is meeting other shoppers and spending time with family, even if that time is also spent outside, waiting in line to shop.