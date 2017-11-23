Coats to be given away throughout the state on Black Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — While shoppers head to the mall for Black Friday, people in need will pick up winter coats at sites throughout the state for what has become a holiday ritual in Rhode Island, Buy Nothing Day.

The new organizers of the annual coat exchange are adding something special to the racks this year at the largest distribution site, the Statehouse lawn: purses.

Pam Testoni and her daughter, Lauren, took over from longtime organizer Greg Gerritt for the 21st annual event.

Both had volunteered at the exchange for years. Pam Testoni met many women who were looking for coats for job interviews.

That gave her the idea of asking friends for purse donations so women could complete their outer outfit.

They’re doing a trial run with purses at the Statehouse lawn.