EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters from East Greenwich and West Warwick battled a Thanksgiving chimney fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire started in the chimney, and spread to the walls at 95 Rector Street around 1:15 p.m.

Officials at the scene tell Eyewitness News the fire was under control by 1:30 p.m.

Residents evacuated the home prior to officials arriving on scene, and no injuries were reported.