Last-minute travelers found smooth Thanksgiving commute

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Travelers who waited until Thanksgiving Day to get to their holiday destinations, may have made the best decision when it came to traveling by plane this week.

Eyewitness News was at T.F. Green airport in Warwick early Thursday morning, and found a steady line of passengers making their way through baggage check and security.

Megan Mihara says she and her husband traveled from Warwick to San Diego on Thanksgiving once before, and still made it in time for dinner.

“There’s less lines,” says Mihara. “Much, much easier to travel. No problem on the planes or transfers. So, a great day to travel.”

Meanwhile, at the Providence train station, there were no lines Thursday morning as only a handful of people were looking to travel by train.

Another turkey traveler, Jennifer Saia says traveling Thanksgiving morning just makes more sense than traveling in the days before.

“I’m a professional traveler,” says Saia. “I travel around the world. I’m in the art business, and I know not to travel on the most crazy days. Go early. Go early on Thanksgiving. Go right into Thanksgiving like, you know, get the turkey done.”