Merry & Bright: Holiday light displays in RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – For the people behind these holiday light displays, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! It takes hours of planning, programming and assembly to bring these displays to life, and once they’re ready, folks from far and wide flock to see them. If you’re looking for a fun, free activity for the holidays, bundle up and head to one (or all!) of these local light displays.

WEST BAY

The Lewis Family Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Road, Warwick, RI

Christmas is a family affair for the Lewises. For the past 21 years, their home has become a glowing mecca of holiday cheer with a high-tech twist. The Lewis Family Light Show is the only Christmas display in New England with an interactive mobile website that allows visitors to see which song will be playing next. Visitors can even change the playlist by voting for their favorite song. Check out the site here.

Like most of the displays on this list, the Lewis display takes a ton of time and effort to complete. The display typically takes more than 120 hours to set up and includes more than 100 extension cords to power all of the high-tech lights that “dance” in time to the music. This year, the Lewises have taken a page out of South Carolina Christmas aficionado Kevin Dunn’s book and added “A Blue Christmas” to pay tribute to law enforcement officers.

The display begins on Friday, Nov., 24 at 5 p.m. and runs through Dec. 31. The Lewises light the lights Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8:55 p.m., and Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 9:55 p.m. You can listen to the 29 different Christmas songs by tuning your car radio to 106.9 FM.

The Lewis family accepts donations on behalf of The Autism Project and last year they raised $2,500. This year, there will be Autism-friendly Santa Claus visits — check their Facebook page for dates and times.

Fun Fact: The Lewis family tries to pass out candy canes to the kids each night starting on Sunday Dec. 3!

Picozzi Family Christmas Display, 75 Gristmill Road, Warwick, RI

Frank Picozzi’s house shines so brightly, some say you can see it from the North Pole. Picozzi has been decorating his home for more than 30 years, but 2017 marks his tenth year setting up an animated display.

Picozzi has ditched traditional Christmas lights and instead uses the same lighting technology found in Tokyo or Times Square. Because of this, Picozzi says his display is one of the most technologically-advanced in the country.

Programming his lights is a time-consuming process: Picozzi says 10 seconds of song takes about five hours to program! Because everything is handmade, Picozzi works throughout the year on his display. While some are thinking about Halloween, he begins setting up for Christmas on Oct. 15 and continues every weekend and weeknight until the week before Thanksgiving, about 250 hours total.

Picozzi’s display begins Friday, Nov. 24 and runs through Jan. 1. You can see the show Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Listen to the music by tuning to 97.1 FM on your car radio. In addition to the lights that dance in time to holiday songs, little ones can meet Santa every Saturday night in December!

Picozzi is accepting donations for The Tomorrow Fund of Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Over the years, the Picozzi family has raised more than $30,000 for charities.

Visit the display Facebook page and their website.

Fun Fact: Good little boys and girls can mail their letters to Santa by dropping them in a special mailbox to the North Pole. Picozzi even promises a handwritten response from Santa himself!

Souza’s Holiday Spectacle, 8 North Street, Warwick, RI

Just like Pete Souza’s annual Halloween yard haunt, all of the components of his Christmas displays are hand made.

Souza has been decorating his Warwick home since 2010, and each year he makes a new piece.

This year he has two, nine-foot-tall nutcrackers, a ferriswheel, carousel, nativity scene, “Peanuts” characters and a gingerbread house!

His winter wonderland is lit daily from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Nov. 25 through New Year’s Day, and includes some festive and fun holiday music played by magical Christmas bells.

Fun Fact: Visit Souza’s home during the month of October and you’ll find ghosts flying overhead!

Lenox Avenue Lights, 10 Lenox Avenue, West Warwick, RI

When Bruce Erikson and his wife started decorating their home 20 years ago, it was a small display, but each year it’s grown bigger and brighter.

“It really looks like Christmasville here,” said Erikson in an email to Eyewitness News. The display includes light-up candy canes, Christmas characters, trees and delightful holiday music.

See the display nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. starting Dec. 2 through New Year’s Day.

Fun Fact: The Eriksons’ display is so beloved, one of their neighbors told us about it!

Daniels’ Holiday House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

When it comes to spectacle, Mike Daniels has it covered. With thousands of multi-colored lights all synced to holiday hits, it’s no wonder that so many folks swing by his Warwick home to take in the show.

Daniels is no stranger to decorating for the holidays (his Halloween display is impressive!) but when Nov. 1 arrives, he turns his attention to Christmas and the 80 channels of sequence lights he has programmed to nearly 30 different songs.

“It’s nice to scare, but we enjoy the cheer as well,” said Daniels.

The display features “singing” trees, icicle lights, snowflakes, candy canes and reindeer. In order to get the lights to “dance” to the music, Daniels spends four to eight hours programming each song!

The show runs from 5 to 9 p.m. nightly, weather permitting.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: This Halloween season the display raised $500 for a local children’s charity.

Conway Christmas Lights Extravaganza, 265 Maple Valley Rd., Coventry, RI

Who knew? The North Pole is actually in Coventry! The Conway Christmas Lights Extravaganza has gotten bigger and bigger every year since they began decorating in 1992.

This year’s display features 75,000 lights, upwards of 400 blow molds and a 550-foot walkable path. They’ve even added 40 new decorations this holiday season!

Naturally, an “extravaganza” doesn’t come together overnight — the Conways began decking their halls the September 1. They turn on the lights Thanksgiving night from 6 to 10 p.m., and the display runs every night thereafter from 5 to 10 p.m. until December 30.

The Conways collect monetary donations for The Tomorrow Fund, a non-profit organization that helps children with cancer. This is also their eighth year collecting non-perishable food items for the Coventry Food Bank. Anyone who donates a food item on Dec. 2, 9 or 16 will receive free hot chocolate and cookies!

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: Last year the Conways raised more than $2,000 for The Tomorrow Fund!

EAST BAY/NEWPORT

The Frisina Family Lights, 283 Massasoit Avenue, East Providence, RI

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Frisina family’s East Providence home!

For the past eight years, the Frisina family has been spreading holiday cheer by stringing up thousands of lights that blink and flash in time to classic holiday songs. The display takes close to a month to set up and includes 32 different programmable channels that control thousands of lights.

Visitors can listen to the music by tuning their car radio to 89.9 FM. The display runs nightly from Saturday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, nightly from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

This year, the Frisina family is collecting donations for the Providence Chapter of the Ronald McDonald House.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: Jason Frisina says he loves sharing his love of the season with others, and enjoys knowing that people come back every year!

Giroux Family Christmas Display, 69 Outlook Avenue, East Providence, RI

While most people spend the time leading up to the holidays baking and shopping, the Giroux family is wiring and programming.

The family of six has been decorating their East Providence home for the holidays for the past ten years, synchronizing their Christmas lights with catchy carols and classics. What started as a display of old-fashioned Christmas bulbs has now grown into a completely modern, computer-programmed show with LED lights. Visitors can listen along on their car radios by tuning to 94.9 FM.

This year, the display will be lit from Sunday, Nov. 26 through January 8, Monday-Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

In lieu of donations, the Giroux family encourages all of their visitors to perform a random act of kindness this holiday season.

Visit their Facebook page and their YouTube channel.

Fun Fact: All of the display elements — even the computers that run the lights — are handmade!

Lights for Lives, 84 Hayden Avenue, Tiverton, RI

A few strings of twinkle lights and an evergreen wreath just don’t do the trick for Colleen and Larry St. Onge.

Instead, for the past six years they’ve been transforming their Tiverton home into a holiday mecca of sound and light. This year they’ve strung up more than 50,000 lights that “dance” to music broadcast on 91.7 FM. The display also features blow molds, hand-made angels and a skiing polar bear!

The show runs nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1. The lights are on Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Santa pays a visit every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., and there’s a sleigh for photos and candy canes for kids! This year, they’ve also added Santa’s mailbox so boys and girls can mail their special wish list to the North Pole.

The St. Onge family works most of the year on the display, researching and crafting new ideas. They encourage visitors to walk their yard and take in all the holiday magic.

Donations will be collected for The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as the Tiverton Food Pantry.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: This year they’ll be giving out “reindeer food” to youngsters who visit — it’s their four-year-old grandson’s special recipe!

NORTHWEST

The Magic of Christmas, Audubon Street, Johnston, RI

“The Magic of Christmas” display on Johnston’s Audubon Street truly lives up to its name. The colorful collection of lights includes blow molds, a nativity scene, candy cane “spinners,” a 25-foot twinkling tree, and more!

The folks behind the display have been decorating their home for the past eight years. They tell us it takes at least three full days to make sure everything is set up and ready to go!

This glowing display is a shining beacon on the street, and can be seen nightly post-Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to approximately 10:45 p.m. each night.

Fun Fact: Aside from the blow molds, everything in this display is handmade!

MASSACHUSETTS

Kut Family Christmas Display, 70 Summerfield Ave, Somerset, MA

The Kut family’s Somerset home transforms into a glistening gingerbread house every holiday season.

The family has been decorating for the past five years, and this year’s display includes close to 50,000 lights. The Kut family goes for a classic Christmas vibe with blowmolds, Santa Claus and a whole lot of homemade decor. There are also two “mega trees” towering at more than 20-feet apiece.

And if you’re having trouble navigating your way there, look up: you’ll find a star measuring 54-inches high and 42-inches wide suspended 14-feet over the roof of their house! This year, they’ve even added an artificial snow machine!

The display is lit nightly starting the night after Thanksgiving through January 1 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: The snow machine comes on whenever a car pulls up to the display!

Holiday Magic by Tyler, 83 Tolman Avenue, North Leominster, Mass.

Up for a drive? Head over the river and through the woods to North Leominster for some holiday magic.

Tyler Yalian has turned his Massachusetts home into a walk-through wonderland of 100 inflatables and plastic figures. He’s collecting donations for Toys for Tots until Dec. 11 and asks visitors to consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy when they visit the display. Last year he collected more than 300 toys for needy kids!

The display begins Thanksgiving night at 5 p.m. and runs through Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m., with an extra hour of holiday magic starting Dec. 18.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: This year the display features a new, expanded walking path!

Sachs Family Lights Extravaganza, 21 Mann Street, Bellingham, MA

The Sachs family helps to make the holiday season bright…literally!

This is the seventh year they’ve festooned their Bellingham, Mass. home just over the Rhode Island border with all sorts of light-up delights: a mega tree, peppermint sticks, leaping arches and more. Plus, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph even make cameos in their show!

The lights twinkle and shine to holiday songs broadcast on 101.7 FM. The show runs from Thanksgiving night through New Year’s Eve, Sundays through Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m.

This year, the Sachs family will have an open house for all friends, family and guests on Dec. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The family says anyone is welcome to come ask questions about the display, have a snack and take your photo with Santa in front of the lights!

The Sachs family is also collecting monetary donations to benefit Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog, which provides bulletproof vests and other accessories to police dogs throughout New England.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: The Sachs family works on the display year-round…that means birthdays and holidays, too!

CONNECTICUT

Amarante’s Winter Wonderland, 8 Pratt Road, Dayville, CT

Just over the western border of Rhode Island lies a winter wonderland — Amarante’s Winter Wonderland, that is.

Visitors can walk throughout the Amarantes’ glistening yard, marveling at the 150,000 twinkling Christmas lights strung up on the house and trees. The display also includes more than 40 inflatable characters.

The spectacle is the work of Daniel Amarante, whose love of holiday lights began at age 10 when he received a small inflatable as a Christmas gift. In the 12 years since, his passion has grown and become known throughout the community.

Daniel Amarante said the display is partially a tribute to his father, Joseph Amarante, who passed away in 2012. Daniel said his dad always encouraged him to pursue his passions and dreams.

Amarante begins setting up the display each year in August. Visitors can walk through the glowing wonderland nightly from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. The lights are on Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The Amarantes hold fundraising nights to benefit charities like Feed the Need Food Pantry, The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut and The Arc Quinebaug Valley.

The Amarantes also invite Santa to meet children every Sunday night in December!

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: The Amarante’s are being featured on a national television series about Christmas lights this year!

Quiet Corner Christmas, 251 Wauregan Road, Brooklyn, CT

It may be called “Quiet Corner,” but visitors to this display just over the Rhode Island border shouldn’t anticipate a silent night.

This is the eleventh year Chris Lambert has decorated his Brooklyn, Conn. home with animated lights, and the tenth year he’s incorporated holiday music. This year’s display includes 65,000 lights that dance to holiday tunes.

Lambert also does a Halloween display, so set up for Christmas starts Nov. 1 and continues until 5 p.m. on Black Friday, the first night of the display!

The show runs nightly from Friday, Nov. 24 through New Year’s Day. Visitors can see the show Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Listen to the music on 95.1 FM. Quiet Corner is also collecting donations this year for Cory’s Crusaders, a charity that works to raise awareness and prevent childhood brain cancer.

Visit their Facebook page and their YouTube channel.

Fun Fact: To date Quiet Corner has raised more than $30,000 for various charities!

Do you have a favorite holiday display that’s not on this list? Tell us about it!