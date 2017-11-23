Pic of the Day: November 23, 2017

The Pic of the Day for Nov. 22, 2017 was submitted by Laura Atkinson of Harrisville. It shows a look “over the river and through the woods.”
Laura has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Fall 2017
