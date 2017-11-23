Police make 28 DUI arrests night before Thanksgiving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – On one of the most popular drinking nights of the year, police across the state were on hand to crack down on drunk driving.

The Rhode Island DUI task force reports that in just the hours between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, police arrested 28 individuals for impaired driving.

Sergeant Don Barrington of the RI DUI Task Force said this year’s number’s were fairly consistent with years past.

However, in the past year only 10 arrests were made during the same time period, a figure Barrington calls unusually low.

In 2015, 22 arrests were made in the hours between Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving.

In preparation for the higher numbers of DUIs, Warwick Police deployed their Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit, also known as the B.A.T. Mobile. It allows officers to administer breathalyzer tests to suspected drunk drivers.