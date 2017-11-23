Traffic snarled after rollover crash on 95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) – Providence and State Police responded to a serious crash on I-95 in Providence Thursday afternoon.
At about 2 p.m., Eyewitness News cameras found one car rolled over in the southbound breakdown lane while another apparently drove up an embankment, through a fence, and came to rest on John J. Partington Way, directly in front of the Providence Public Safety Complex.
Police and firefighters blocked several lanes of the highway as they worked the crash. So far there’s no word on any injuries.