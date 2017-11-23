Traffic snarled after rollover crash on 95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) – Providence and State Police responded to a serious crash on I-95 in Providence Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., Eyewitness News cameras found one car rolled over in the southbound breakdown lane while another apparently drove up an embankment, through a fence, and came to rest on John J. Partington Way, directly in front of the Providence Public Safety Complex.

Serious 2 vehicle crash on 95S at John J Partington Way in Providence. Vehicle appears to have come up the embankment. Another rolled over on the highway. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ieAG9adCqh — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) November 23, 2017

Police and firefighters blocked several lanes of the highway as they worked the crash. So far there’s no word on any injuries.