Wrentham outlets increase security

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – Holiday shopping season is already in full swing, but the largest crowds are expected over the extra-long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

At the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, police are taking no chances when it comes to shopper’s safety.

They have installed large plastic barriers at the end of each walkway of the open-air mall. Rather than for crowd control, they say they are in place to prevent terrorist attacks similar to hose perpetrated in New York City and Paris, where vehicles jumped over curbs and plowed into crowded areas.

“This is being proactive. This is being smart,” said Wrentham Deputy Police Chief Bill McGrath. “Internationally that’s been the way terrorists are launching their attacks, goes back to Paris but most recently Manhattan.”

While no threats have been directed at the outlets, police say it could be an attractive target for would-be attackers due to its large holiday shopping crowds and the mall’s setup. The open-air layout of the stores would allow easier access for a vehicle attack than a closed-in mall.

“[The outlets] attracts a broad population. And for that reason we think it’s somewhat more of an attractive target but I think we eliminate that attractiveness [with the barriers],” McGrath added.

The outlet stores open for Black Friday at midnight, but officals expect shoppers to arrive starting around 5 p.m. Thursday, and will have officers on site at that time. IN total, between 40 and 50 officers will be posted in the area, as well as several undercover officers mingled in the crowd.