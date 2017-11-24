2 more Benny’s stores closing on Monday, leaving only 3 still open

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The shutdown of the Benny’s retail chain continues, as the company announced Friday that two more stores are set to close next week.

The locations in East Greenwich and Wakefield will permanently close at 5 p.m. Monday.

That leaves just three stores from the iconic store still open: the locations on Branch Avenue in Providence, in Greenville, and in Taunton.

The company said that unsold stock from the shuttered stores will be consolidated to the three that remain open. There isn’t yet a timetable for the last stores to close, but the company said they would all be shut down by the end of the calendar year.

All merchandise, excluding “store equipment and fixtures” and Benny’s logo merchandise, remains 60% off. Customers still holding on to unused gift cards should redeem them as soon as possible.