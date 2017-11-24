Annual Festival of Lights begins in Attleboro

Related Coverage Donkey to return to La Salette shrine this season

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – An annual tradition is underway again in Attleboro, as La Salette Shrine flipped the switch on its Festival of Lights Thanksgiving night.

The display features more then 300,000 lights over 10 acres, and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It’s the 64 year that the Christmas display has been active.

Also of note this year is the return of Clopper the donkey, who had been removed from his pen at the display last year over concerns that he was spending too much time out in the cold.

Fr. Ted Brown said in an interview last weekend that Clopper will be back with a few extra measures taken to assure his comfort, although Clopper was always well cared-for.

Anyone wishing to attend on the weekend should plan to arrive by 4:30 p.m. to beat traffic, organizers said.