Pawtucket Soup Kitchen feeds 100 on Thanksgiving

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – On a day dedicated to giving thanks, volunteers chose to give back by serving up a thanksgiving meal for those who need it most.

For the seventh year in a row, Pawtucket Soup Kitchen served up a full Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. This year’s meal fed a record-breaking 100 people, more than the soup kitchen has ever fed before.

“A lot of these folks have no place to go so we’re their family and they all feel like they’re a part of this family with us,” said Adrienne Marchetti, the kitchen’s executive director. “We share this special holiday with them which is really cool, we enjoy it.”

The soup kitchen says they are always in need of donations and willing volunteers, though the greatest need is actually during summer months.