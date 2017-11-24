Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Highway renumbering, what to expect

Highway Exit Renumbering Starts Monday

Heads up drivers! Starting on Monday, things are going to start looking very different along I-295.

RIDOT crews will be renumbering the exits on the highway from Cumberland to Warwick.

Rhode Island is one of the last states in the country to switch over to the numbering system. In 2009, The Federal Highway Administration started to require exits to be numbered according to the mile marker where they fall on the highway.

“If there was a four or a five, and a new exit was built in between, they would have to change the numbering system for all of the exits in either direction,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said.

“So if an exit falls five miles from the beginning of the highway, it’s exit number five. And exit number 10 will be ten miles from the beginning,” Alviti said.

If new exits are built in between, they’ll be given the number of where that mile marker is located.

During the first week of the project, old exits 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be changed. The following week, old exits 1, 2 and 4 will be renumbered.

Drivers should expect minor traffic delays due to sign installation during the day and overnight hours.

So, what will your new exit be?

I-295 North

I-95 in Warwick to Massachusetts Line in Cumberland

OLD EXIT NUMBER NEW EXIT NUMBER LOCATION 1 1A Rte. 113 West/West Warwick 2 1B Rte. 2 North/Cranston 3A 3A Rte. 37 East/Cranston 3B 3B Rte. 37 West/Phenix Ave. 4 6 Rte. 14/Plainfield Pike 5 7 R.I. Resource Recovery 6A 9A Rte. 6 East/Providence 6B 9B I-295 South/Warwick 6C 9C Rte. 6 West/Hartford – 10 Greenville Ave. (New) 7A 12A Rte. 44 East/North Providence 7B 12B Rte. 44 West/Smithfield 8A 15A Rte. 7 South/North Providence 8B 15B Rte. 7 North/North Smithfield 9A 18A Rte. 146 South/Lincoln 9B 18B Rte. 146 North/Woonsocket 10 20 Rte. 122/Cumberland 11 22 Rte. 114/Cumberland

I-295 South

Massachusetts Line in Cumberland to I-95 in Warwick

OLD EXIT NUMBER NEW EXIT NUMBER LOCATION 11 22 Rte. 114/Cumberland 10 20 Rte. 122/Cumberland 9B 18B Rte. 146 North/Woonsocket 9A 18A Rte. 146 South/Lincoln 8B 15B Rte. 7 North/North Smithfield 8A 15A Rte. 7 South/North Providence 7B 12B Rte. 44 West/Smithfield 7A 12A Rte. 44 East/North Providence – 10 Greenville Ave. (New) 6C 9C Rte. 6 West/Hartford 6A 9A Rte. 6 East/Providence 5 7 R.I. Resource Recovery 4 6 Rte. 14/Plainfield Pike 3B 3B Rte. 37 West/Phenix Ave. 3A 3A Rte. 37 East/T.F. Green Airport 2 1B Rte. 2 South/Warwick 1 1A Rte. 113 West/West Warwick

DOT officials say it will take two weeks to update all the signage, starting with the Diamond Hill Road/Route 114 interchange in Cumberland.

“So, any of the highways moving from Connecticut to either Massachusetts to the north or to the east will start at zero when you enter the state from Connecticut and will progressively get higher in exit numbers as you travel either to the north or the west,” Alviti said.

The RIDOT will install temporary signs with the old exit number and will leave them for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.

Electronic mapping and GPS companies have also been notified of the upcoming changes.

The renumbering project will also include I-95 and I-195, as well as Routes 4, 10, 24, 37, 78, 403 and the Airport Connector. The entire project, which will be paid for with federal funds, will take three years to complete.

