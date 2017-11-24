Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Highway renumbering, what to expect

Click here for Real-Time Interactive Traffic Map, Drive Times & Live Traffic Cams »
Highway Exit Renumbering Starts Monday
Heads up drivers! Starting on Monday, things are going to start looking very different along I-295.
RIDOT crews will be renumbering the exits on the highway from Cumberland to Warwick.
Rhode Island is one of the last states in the country to switch over to the numbering system. In 2009, The Federal Highway Administration started to require exits to be numbered according to the mile marker where they fall on the highway.
“If there was a four or a five, and a new exit was built in between, they would have to change the numbering system for all of the exits in either direction,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said.
“So if an exit falls five miles from the beginning of the highway, it’s exit number five. And exit number 10 will be ten miles from the beginning,” Alviti said.
If new exits are built in between, they’ll be given the number of where that mile marker is located.
During the first week of the project, old exits 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be changed. The following week, old exits 1, 2 and 4 will be renumbered.
Drivers should expect minor traffic delays due to sign installation during the day and overnight hours.
So, what will your new exit be?
I-295 North
I-95 in Warwick to Massachusetts Line in Cumberland
|OLD EXIT NUMBER
|NEW EXIT NUMBER
|LOCATION
|1
|1A
|Rte. 113 West/West Warwick
|2
|1B
|Rte. 2 North/Cranston
|3A
|3A
|Rte. 37 East/Cranston
|3B
|3B
|Rte. 37 West/Phenix Ave.
|4
|6
|Rte. 14/Plainfield Pike
|5
|7
|R.I. Resource Recovery
|6A
|9A
|Rte. 6 East/Providence
|6B
|9B
|I-295 South/Warwick
|6C
|9C
|Rte. 6 West/Hartford
|–
|10
|Greenville Ave. (New)
|7A
|12A
|Rte. 44 East/North Providence
|7B
|12B
|Rte. 44 West/Smithfield
|8A
|15A
|Rte. 7 South/North Providence
|8B
|15B
|Rte. 7 North/North Smithfield
|9A
|18A
|Rte. 146 South/Lincoln
|9B
|18B
|Rte. 146 North/Woonsocket
|10
|20
|Rte. 122/Cumberland
|11
|22
|Rte. 114/Cumberland
I-295 South
Massachusetts Line in Cumberland to I-95 in Warwick
|OLD EXIT NUMBER
|NEW EXIT NUMBER
|LOCATION
|11
|22
|Rte. 114/Cumberland
|10
|20
|Rte. 122/Cumberland
|9B
|18B
|Rte. 146 North/Woonsocket
|9A
|18A
|Rte. 146 South/Lincoln
|8B
|15B
|Rte. 7 North/North Smithfield
|8A
|15A
|Rte. 7 South/North Providence
|7B
|12B
|Rte. 44 West/Smithfield
|7A
|12A
|Rte. 44 East/North Providence
|–
|10
|Greenville Ave. (New)
|6C
|9C
|Rte. 6 West/Hartford
|6A
|9A
|Rte. 6 East/Providence
|5
|7
|R.I. Resource Recovery
|4
|6
|Rte. 14/Plainfield Pike
|3B
|3B
|Rte. 37 West/Phenix Ave.
|3A
|3A
|Rte. 37 East/T.F. Green Airport
|2
|1B
|Rte. 2 South/Warwick
|1
|1A
|Rte. 113 West/West Warwick
DOT officials say it will take two weeks to update all the signage, starting with the Diamond Hill Road/Route 114 interchange in Cumberland.
“So, any of the highways moving from Connecticut to either Massachusetts to the north or to the east will start at zero when you enter the state from Connecticut and will progressively get higher in exit numbers as you travel either to the north or the west,” Alviti said.
The RIDOT will install temporary signs with the old exit number and will leave them for an extended period of time so drivers can get used to the change.
Electronic mapping and GPS companies have also been notified of the upcoming changes.
