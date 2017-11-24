RIDPUC seeking public input on response to October storm

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The State Division of Public Utilities and Carriers is asking the public to weigh in on the late October storm that knocked out power to almost 150,000 Rhode Islanders as it investigates National Grid’s preparedness and response.

The DPUC opened its investigation of “National Grid’s performance and management of the October 29-30 storm” on November 1.

The hearing will be held at 89 Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick at 4 p.m. on December 12.

Anyone wishing to submit comments on the storm response can do so by email at luly.massaro@puc.ri.gov or by attending the hearing.

“The goal of this investigation is to provide definitive clarity, accountability, consequences and remedy for the outages suffered by over 140,000 customers during the recover from that storm,” the agency wrote in a news release.