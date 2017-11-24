Victim dies one month after being struck on I-95

Related Coverage Woman in critical condition after being struck by car on highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle on I-95 about a month ago has died of her injuries, State Police said Friday.

A spokesperson confirmed that 38-year-old Andrea Bosworth died at Rhode Island Hospital Thursday.

Bosworth had pulled over in the breakdown lane of I-95 South near Eddy Street and was outside the car when a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Yiranis Liz of Providence struck her.

State Police charged Liz with DUI with serious bodily injury resulting and operating to endanger. They will be working with the Attorney General’s office to upgrade the charges against Liz after Bosworth’s death, the spokesperson said.