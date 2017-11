PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket are investigating a double-shooting that happened around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Eyewitness News crews were on scene, as were several officers and police K9s in tactical gear, searching a neighborhood near Prospect Street.

Fire officials tell us two people were shot and taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

