Motorcycle rider dies following Foster crash

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider died Saturday after colliding with an SUV on Hartford Pike in Foster.

The town’s police department said the 2006 Harley Davidson collided with the passenger side of a 2017 Dodge Durango at about 2:45 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to police, while the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The rider’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

The roadway was closed for a short period of time as police processed the scene but has since reopened.