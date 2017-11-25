Opening of proposed $1B power plant pushed back to 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The developer of a proposed natural gas-fired power plant in Rhode Island is pushing back its opening.

Chicago-based Invenergy said in a filing submitted this week to state regulators it’s seeking to start operations at the Burrillville plant in June 2021 instead of sometime in 2020.

The filing says National Grid doesn’t expect to be able to complete a seven-mile transmission line from an existing switching station to the plant until December 2020. It cited delays in the permitting process.

A National Grid spokesman tells The Providence Journal the utility has been waiting for Invenergy to provide a form of financial security and other information to proceed.

Energy Facility Siting Board hearings on the application for the transmission line won’t take place until April.

The $1 billion plant was proposed in 2015.