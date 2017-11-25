Protest against GOP tax bill draws crowd at State House Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Several dozen people turned out at the State House Saturday morning to protest the Republican tax bill that’s making its way through Congress.

The rally, organized by several self-described progressive groups including IndivisibleRI, the RI Women’s March on Washington, the SEIU and The Woman Project, was part of a national day of protest against the plan.

“This Trump/GOP tax bill would deliver massive tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans and large corporations, threaten vital safety net programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, and gut the ACA by eliminating the individual mandate. The GOP is not wasting any time to ram this horrific tax bill through the Senate,” IndivisibleRI Executive Director Andy Acciaioli wrote in a news release announcing the protest.

Several people addressed the crowd Saturday morning, including candidate for Lieutenant Governor and current Representative Aaron Regunberg.

“This was always the Republican angle,” Regunberg said, “to further enrich the super-wealthy, to make a rigged system even more rigged.”

Governor Raimondo and Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation all came out against the Republican tax bill, which passed the House last week.