Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo promotes Small Business Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is encouraging Rhode Islanders to take part in Small Business Saturday and shop locally this holiday season.

The Democratic governor said Friday that Rhode Island’s small businesses add to the state’s quality of life and make an immediate, significant contribution to the economy.

Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday, when shoppers are encouraged to patronize mom-and-pop stores.

Providence is once again offering free street parking in several city neighborhoods as a way to encourage shoppers to buy local.

The Small Business Administration promotes Small Business Saturday.