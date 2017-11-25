State to stock pond with trout after toxic algae infestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State environmental officials say they will be stocking trout in a Rhode Island pond next week.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says Stafford Pond in Tiverton will be stocked with trout on Tuesday. An infestation of toxic blue-green algae bloom, also known as cyanobacteria, prevented the department from stocking trout earlier this fall.

DEM earlier this month announced that trout were added to ponds in South Kingstown, Richmond, Coventry and other areas.

The agency reminds prospective anglers that they must have a current state fishing license and Trout Conservation Stamp. A special permanent fishing license is offered to disabled veterans.

They may catch up to five trout a day at most locations through Nov. 30.