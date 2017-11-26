Gov. Raimondo sets Statehouse Christmas tree lighting event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The annual lighting of the Christmas tree in the Rhode Island Statehouse rotunda has been scheduled.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the tree lighting ceremony and holiday celebration will take place on Thursday. She will host the event with her husband, Andy Moffit, and their children.

This year’s tree is a 25-foot-tall Fraser fir that was donated.

The lighting ceremony will feature a visit from Santa and performances by two school choirs and the Rhode Island Army National Guard’s “Governor’s Own” 88th Army Band.

Unwrapped toys will be collected to benefit local children in need.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. The tree will be lit at 6:15 p.m.

The public is invited.

Raimondo says she hopes people will “come kick off the holidays with a night of family fun.”