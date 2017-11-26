Patriots run over Dolphins, 35-17

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots just keep rolling along.

Sunday they easily disposed of the Miami Dolphins, who have now lost five straight games, 35 to 17 in Foxboro.

Rob Gronkowski scored twice for the Pats and Brandin Cooks added one of his own as Tom Brady threw for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

He was also picked off once, sacked once, and lost a missed snap that Miami turned into a defensive touchdown in the first quarter.

Dion Lewis added 112 yards on the ground.

New England’s defense held Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore to 215 yards and a touchdown, and intercepted him twice. New England’s pass rush ran through Miami’s offensive line all day, sacking Moore seven times.

Jarvis Landry was the most effective Miami receiver, catching 8 balls for 70 yards. The Dolphins rushing game was virtually nonexistent, accounting for 67 total yards.

The Patriots did suffer several injuries, including Nate Ebner, Trevor Reilly, LaAdrian Waddle, and Kyle Van Noy. Trey Flowers came out of the game with an injury but returned later.

Ebner was hurt on a successful fake punt on the opening drive of the game, taking the ball to the sidelines for a nine-yard gain and first down.

The Patriots improve to 9-2 and four of their remaining five games are against AFC opponents, including another trip to Miami on December 11. They’ll face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on December 17, a game that might determine the top seed in the conference.