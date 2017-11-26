Pawtucket murder suspect to be arraigned Monday morning

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The man accused of pulling the trigger in a double-shooting that left another man dead Saturday morning will appear in court Monday.

The shooting happened at 34 Beechwood Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning, and sent two men to the hospital. 20-year-old Marcelino Debarros died at Rhode Island Hospital and 23-year-old Jalin Braxton was treated for his wounds and released.

Late Saturday, police announced the arrest of Cedric Delomba, who was charged with 1st degree murder and felony assault. Delomba was arraigned by a bail commissioner at the Pawtucket Police Department Sunday and was ordered held pending his arraignment in District Court Monday morning.

Detective Christopher LeFort said Debarros and Braxton knew Delomba but did not say how.

Debarros was a boxer who trained at a gym on Douglas Avenue in Providence, and was considered to be one of their best fighters.

“This kid was genuinely a good kid. College, school and work, that was his life. And he was a very good fighter too, three-time Golden Glove champion for New England,” his coach, Roland Estrada, said.