Reports of pedestrian struck; North Smithfield PD investigating

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Reconstruction crews were on scene in North Smithfield late Sunday night investigating some type of an accident.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. to Dowling Village Boulevard – right near Dowling Highway.

There were reports of a pedestrian struck. However, police were not confirming any details, including if anyone was hurt.

An Eyewitness News crew saw an SUV with front-end damage while on scene.

