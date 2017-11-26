Surging Patriots host fading Dolphins in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots take a six-game winning streak back home to Gillette Stadium this afternoon to play host to the floundering Dolphins.

It’s the stretch run for the Patriots, who have dismantled the two teams they’ve faced since their Week 9 bye: the Broncos, 41-16, and the Raiders, 33-8.

The Dolphins have gone more than a month since their last win, which came back on October 22 when they squeaked past the Jets, 31-28. The following week they were shut out by the Ravens, 40-0, and have lost to the Raiders, Panthers, and Buccaneers.

Miami quarterback Jay Cutler will miss this week’s game with a concussion, so backup Matt Moore will get the start. He stepped in for Cutler after Cutler was injured last week and threw for 282 yards and a touchdown against the Bucs.

One Dolphin to watch is Ndamukong Suh, who unsurprisingly said that he wants to hit Tom Brady as often as possible. Brady continues to nurse an Achilles injury and has been sacked 23 times already this season.

Inactive Patriots players for this week are Matthew Slater, David Andrews, Chris Hogan, Marcus Cannon, Mike Gillislee, Martellus Bennett and Eric Rowe.

New England sits atop the AFC East at 8-2 and five of its next six games are against its division opponents. The Dolphins host the Pats on December 11.

Kickoff will be shortly after 1 p.m. on WPRI 12.