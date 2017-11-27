After 7 decades, Navy veteran finally honored for life-saving heroics

Related Coverage World War II vet to get Moroccan award he earned decades ago

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — In the summer of 1946, Kenneth Lincoln was among a group of young U.S. Navy sailors who put their lives on the line battling a fire that threatened to destroy an area of the Moroccan capital of Rabat.

On Monday, more than 70 years later, the North Attleboro resident was honored for his life-saving actions.

Lincoln was just a teenager when he rushed to the scene of the intense fire. His heroics earned him the Moroccan Award for Meritorious Conduct but he didn’t receive the medal before he went home.

In the above video, Lincoln recounts the scene of the fire and remarks upon the prestigious honor he received.