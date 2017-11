PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The ride to school was not exactly smooth sailing for a few students in Portsmouth.

Their school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning on East Main Road near Hedley Street while on its way to Hathaway Elementary School.

Police said four students were on board at the time. However, none of them was transported to the hospital.

Portsmouth police say no citations were issued to either vehicle involved in the crash.

The crash did cause some delays in the area.