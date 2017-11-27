Cicilline: Allegations against Franken not comparable to Moore’s

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Congressman David Cicilline joined Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio Monday.

He discussed recent allegations of sexual harassment made against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken and how those claims compare to those against Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Cicilline then addressed the tax cut proposed by President Donald Trump and Republicans, which they say will be passed before the new year.

Cicilline also elaborated on comments he made to Attorney General Jeff Sessions during Sessions’ testimony.

Watch the video above for the full interview.