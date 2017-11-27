Cracked decking, injuries prompt recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Plycem is recalling about 37,500 decking boards because the materials can crack.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Plycem received three separate injury reports involving the recalled decking. One report of a leg injury involved a man whose leg went through a cracked board.

The recall covers Allura fiber cement decking and fascia. The products were sold at Kelseyville Lumber, Trademark Exterior, and Home Depot.

The cement decking comes in two different styles: a direct screw application and a hidden fastener application and they are sold in 12-foot lengths and are 6-inches wide and one-inch thick.

The fiber cement fascia is sold in 12-foot lengths and is 8- to 12-inches wide and 7/16 inches thick. Both the decking and fascia are sold in a natural wood color and have a wood grain texture.

Consumers are advised to stop using decks with the recalled decking materials and to contact Plycem to schedule a free repair.

The company can be reached online or at 844-452-6787 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.