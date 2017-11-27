Fall River’s Amazon center welcomes Cyber Monday with open arms

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s Amazon’s Super Bowl.

When office workers go back to work after the Thanksgiving holiday — and the Black Friday discount shopping bonanza at brick-and-mortar stores — the current conventional wisdom is that they take moments out of their workday to place online orders for presents for the upcoming holidays: Cyber Monday.

And when those online shoppers click to order millions of them are expected to be going through Amazon. That means plenty of packages will be coming out of the new fulfillment center on Innovation Way in Fall River.

Company-wide, spokesperson Nina Lindsey said Monday Amazon expects the day to be its highest traffic day of the year. Last year, consumers worldwide ordered 64 million items from the online retailer on Cyber Monday.

“740 items every second,” said Lindsey. “We think this year will be even better.”

More than 1,500 full-time employees are on the roster in Fall River picking, packing and shipping customer orders around the clock.

And the contents of those grinning boxes and bubble mailing envelopes? Soup to nuts is an understatement, said the center’s learning manager, Jim Mullin.

“We have everything in this warehouse. We have thousands and thousands of items that our customers can order online… Everything from A to Z, as we say here at Amazon… and they all come from here.”

The facility covers more than one million square feet with tens of millions of products. There are 10 miles of conveyor belts weaving through the building. Boxes go out continuously, and truckloads come in at roughly the same rate — from manufacturers, printers, importers, and others across the globe.

“We have a couple sides of the warehouse where all the product is brought in and put on our shelves,” said Mullin, “and then we are going to have associates as soon as those products are ordered, they’re going to go get them, we’re going to pack them, and we are going to ship them out.”

Some retail industry watchers said online shopping for the holidays had started much earlier this year; a record $5 billion was spent online before Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Digital Insights.