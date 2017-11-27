In the Kitchen: Gyros

Go Providence brought Chef Lauren Lynch from Kleos to “The Rhode Show” Kitchen on Monday. She made Gryros. Get the recipe below and enjoy them at home!

Gyros:

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 lb ground lamb

1 onion grated

4 cloves grated garlic

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 cup bread crumbs

1 bunch of parsley chopped fine

2 tbs chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon each of paprika and dried oregano

1 tsp each of cumin, all spice, nutmeg, cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions:

Mix all ingredients well and push into a sheet tray like you would a meatloaf-cook on 350 about 45 minutes or until cooked through. Cool and refrigerate.

Tzatziki sauce- 2 grated cucumbers drained of their liquid

4 grated cloves garlic

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 quart full fat Greek yogurt

Salt and pepper to taste

Stir all ingredients and season to taste, refrigerate.

To serve slice gyro meat thin and grill, grill pocketless pita (Greek pita). To assemble spread tzatziki on pita, top with grilled meat, thin sliced tomato, thin sliced red onion, fresh chopped parsley and paprika, wrap and enjoy!