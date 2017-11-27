Infosys to open new RI office with 500 jobs

Related Coverage Virgin Pulse CEO on new Providence HQ: Rhode Island won us over

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Software giant Infosys plans to open a new office in Rhode Island that is expected to bring 500 jobs to the state over the next few years, officials said Monday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and other officials were scheduled to make the announcement during a news conference at the Providence Public Library. State leaders cast the company’s move as part of a wave of good economic news for the state, following Virgin Pulse’s recent decision to make Providence its global headquarters.

Infosys will be eligible for state incentives in exchange for its job commitment.

Infosys is one of India’s biggest tech firms, but has come under criticism for its role in outsourcing. Under pressure from the Trump administration, the company announced in May it plans to hire 10,000 Americans over the next two years.

As part of the effort, Infosys said it would establish four new Technology and Innovation Hubs in cities across the country. The first two have been established in Indiana and North Carolina.

