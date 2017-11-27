New I-295 exit numbers set to start appearing Monday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new exit signs are ready to take over. At 9 p.m. Monday, officials with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) say their crews will start deploying new signs to number the exits of Interstate 295, starting at the northern end in Cumberland.

The signs will look like “EXIT 22 (old Exit 11),” according to RIDOT illustrations. For about a year the old numbers will remain posted to give drivers hints.

The state must renumber the exits to get in line with federal regulations enacted in 2009, RIDOT says. Exit numbers have to be based on mile markers, instead of simple numbering.

While Monday night is when the work will begin, installation of the new signs is expected to take place during both daytime and nighttime hours. The work is weather dependent, but the forecast for the week is expected to be calm.

It’ll take two weeks to do all of I-295, which will be the first highway to get renumbered; the rest of Rhode Island’s highways will be redone over the course of a three-year project.

I-295 will also be getting a new exit in both directions, Exit 10, at Greenville Avenue (Route 5) in Johnston.