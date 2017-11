PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of shooting two men – one of them fatally – over the holiday weekend in Pawtucket was ordered held without bail.

Cedric Dalomba was arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder Monday morning at Providence District Court.

Police said he shot and killed Marcelino Debarros, 20, and injured Jalin Braxton on Beechwood Avenue early Saturday morning.

