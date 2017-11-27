North Smithfield police ID pedestrian struck, killed by car

Related Coverage Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged the driver they say struck and killed a pedestrian in North Smithfield.

Police said the victim – now identified as Cheryl A. Willard, 50, of North Smithfield – was attempting to cross Dowling Village Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when she was struck near the southern entrance of Dowling Village.

Emergency crews rushed Willard to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket where, police said, she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver – who they identified as Richard Roach, 31, of Lincoln – was preliminarily charged with operating on a suspended license, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, operating without evidence of insurance, and operating with an expired inspection sticker.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

