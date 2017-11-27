Pawtucket murder suspect, victim were ‘best friends’

PAWTUCKET, R.I (WPRI) — The man shot and killed in Pawtucket over the holiday weekend had recently lived with the man accused of shooting him, according to police.

Marcelino Debarros and his accused killer Cedric Dalomba were “best friends,” according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant obtained by Eyewitness News. Pawtucket Police said the two recently had a falling out, and Dalomba moved out of their Beechwood Avenue home.

Dalomba came back early Saturday morning, according to police, and shot Debarros and another roommate, Jalin Braxton. Braxton survived the shooting. Debarros was hit in the face and back, according to the affidavit, and died on the way to Rhode Island Hospital.

Eyewitnesses told police Dalomba, known as “Seddy,” came to the home holding a “rusty revolver” sometime after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The eyewitnesses said a fight broke out before Dalomba allegedly shot Debarros and Braxton. Dalomba knew the victims had money, according to to the affidavit.

It’s unclear whether Dalomba had moved out voluntarily or was forced out of the apartment, police said.

Outside the home, a collection of candles and boxing gloves formed over the weekend. Debarros was a talented local boxer, according to friends.

“He was very good fighter,” said Roland Estrada, Debarros’ boxing coach. “He had his life going for him. This kid was genuinely a good kid. College, school, home and work. That was his life.”

Cedric Dalomba was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and felony assault Monday morning at Providence District Court. He was ordered to be held without bail on the charges and also as a violator of probation on a domestic assault case from earlier this year.

Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado spoke to friends of Marcelino Debarros and will have more details on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.