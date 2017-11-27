Pic of the Day: November 27, 2017

The Pic of the Day for Nov. 27, 2017 was submitted by Beth Karpus of North Kingstown. it shows the sun rising over Quonset.

Beth has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

