SUDBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s a yearly tradition.

Families head to a local lot or tree farm, pick out the perfect Christmas tree, and sling it on top of the family vehicle to bring it home.

Now, police in Sudbury, Massachusetts are urging people to make sure those trees are properly secured before hitting the road.

The department said one of its officers pulled over a vehicle on Route 20 Friday because the massive Christmas tree was covering most of the car.