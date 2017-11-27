Police release surveillance images in carjacking case

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Surveillance images released by North Attleboro police Monday show both the suspect in last week’s carjacking, as well as a vehicle that may have also been involved.

According to police, the surveillance images show a red Jeep Grand Cherokee dropping off the suspect near Briggs Nursery on Kelley Boulevard minutes before the carjacking on November 20. An eyewitness reported seeing the same red Jeep pick up the suspect where the victim’s vehicle was dumped, on Stobb Street near Bishop Feehan High School.

Police said the red Jeep appeared to be an older model, possibly 1993-1998, and appeared to have damage to its front as well as its passenger-side hubcap or rim.

Police described the carjacking suspect as a tall, thin Hispanic man with a mustache or goatee.

According to police, the woman in her 70’s was unloading groceries last Monday when the suspect approached with a knife in hand, displayed a gun in his waistband, then took off in her gray Jeep. She was not hurt, her husband said.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 508-695-1212.