Public weighs in on planned Memorial Hospital closure

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The debate over the planned closure of Memorial Hospital continued Monday as members of the public were given a chance to weigh in during an informational meeting.

Many attendees made emphatic pleas to keep Memorial open while others sided with Care New England, saying the time has come for the hospital as we know it to close.

Care New England took ownership of the long-struggling facility in 2013 and after a proposed takeover deal fell through this past October, announced it would be shutting down the hospital.

The Department of Health is now going over CNE’s proposal to end emergency services at Memorial and transfer its primary care license to Kent Hospital in Warwick. CNE said it plans to keep internal medicine and family care offices in Pawtucket but nurses like United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP) president Rita Brennan – an employee of 33 years at Memorial – say they want more details and transparency.

“They have said repeatedly that they would be maintaining some services and some jobs, but as of yet, we don’t know what they are,” Brennan said.

Earlier on Monday, members of the local nurses’ union picketed outside the hospital, carrying signs bearing messages such as “Patients Before Profits.”

Care New England says the situation at Memorial has become unsustainable, with few patients and millions of dollars in losses every month.

“Since CNE’s acquisition in 2013, Memorial has lost $91 million,” said Joseph Oriti, the hospital’s chief administrative officer.

Attendees voiced concerns about the negative impacts they believe closing Memorial would have on Pawtucket and Central Falls. One of them was Melissa DaRosa, whose friend Marcelino Debarros was shot Friday night on Beechwood Avenue, directly adjacent to the hospital’s emergency room entrance. Police said the 20-year-old died on the way to Rhode Island Hospital.

“Was anybody going to be able to save his life? I don’t know,” she said. “But I think that his his family him and his community deserve the opportunity to try and save his life.”

A spokesperson for Care New England says the company will continue to update the staff and the community on the latest developments. A closing date for the hospital has not yet been announced.

While Monday night’s meeting was the only scheduled public hearing on the matter, the Department of Health will be taking written testimony until Dec. 11.