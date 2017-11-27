RI State Police arrest 7 for DUI over Thanksgiving weekend

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — From the start of Thanksgiving through the moments before Cyber Monday officially began, Rhode Island State Police troopers said they arrested seven people for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the State Police’s Laura Meade Kirk.

As usual, the state police and municipal police departments were out in force all weekend on the highways of Rhode Island watching for erratic drivers and other behavior of concern.

The night before Thanksgiving, though, saw increased activity, and 28 individuals were arrested by members of the Rhode Island DUI Task Force.

If you see a dangerous driver, state police ask that you please call 911, or text *77 on your cellphone.