State, local police collecting gifts for children in need

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — State, local and federal law enforcement agencies are once again teaming up to brighten the holidays for families in need.

As part of the Kids, Cops and Christmas project, donations of new, unwrapped gifts and gift cards with a value of $25 or less are being collected at the R.I. State Police barracks in Scituate, Lincoln Woods, Hope Valley and Wickford, as well as participating local police departments.

The donations will be used to fulfill the wishes of children of all ages, according to police, and gift cards are especially needed for older children and teenagers.

“Every child deserves a gift at Christmas,” said Major Christopher Dicomitis, who is leading this year’s campaign. “We hope the toys and gifts we collect will help make the holidays a little brighter for many children and their families.”

Police said the gifts will be distributed to the following organizations: Crossroads Rhode Island, Family Service of Rhode Island, Project Night Vision, A Children’s Friend, the Hispanic Ministerial Association of Rhode Island, Multicultural Center for All, the Mount Hope Neighborhood Association, the Center for Southeast Asians, the African Alliance and the Chad Brown Alumni Association.

In addition to providing a positive holiday experience for families in need, the project aims to also show deserving children that members of law enforcement are their friends and there to support them.

State police and Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office are also asking people to fill a cruiser with donations at the State House Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.