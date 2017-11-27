Support CCAP’s holiday community programs

Joanne McGunagle, Comprehensive Community Action Program (CCAP) President and CEO, and JOanne Gregory, Vice President of Social Services, joined us to share the details about their annual holiday food drives and “Adopt a Family” program.

