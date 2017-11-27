Tree lighting time!

This morning in The Rhode Home, we were joined by NIROPE – Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi – along with John Rotatori.

NIROPE discussed the importance of sleep and how a tempur-pedic can help us get that sometimes elusive restful night’s sleep.

John shared details about the upcoming tree lighting at the Alex and Ani City Center taking place this Saturday.

For more info, on the lighting, visit: http://theprovidencerink.com/event/city-of-providence-holiday-celebration-christmas-tree-lighting/

To learn more about the latest happenings at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

