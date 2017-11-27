Warwick police on the hunt for Citizens Bank robber

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police released photos of a man they said robbed a Citizens Bank branch in the city Monday afternoon.

Police said the man entered the West Shore Road bank around 1:15 p.m. and demanded money. They said the man did not show a weapon and took off in an unknown direction, though they weren’t sure if he made his getaway on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 40 to 55 years old. 5′ 5″ to 5′ 8″, stocky build, with gray, unshaven facial hair and dark brown eyes.

Police did not reveal how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Eric Falcofsky at 401-468-4254 or Det. Sgt. Andrew Sullivan at 401-468-4246.