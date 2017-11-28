3-year-old Taunton boy forgotten on school bus

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The parents of a three-year-old boy are looking for answers after they say their son was left on a school bus for several hours before being discovered.

Stephen Ebersold says his son Xavier was picked up for preschool around 8:30 a.m. Monday, but never got off when the bus arrived at school 45 minutes later.

“I don’t know how you could forget him ,” Ebersold said. “The first thing he said was Momma I cried for you, but nobody let me off the bus.”

Eberfold says Xavier was marked present at Triumph, Inc. Head Start Program, even though he was missing.

The boy’s mother says she received a call from the school around 11 a.m.

According to Fox 25 Boston, the program’s executive director located Xavier, fast asleep and still strapped into his car seat, around 11:30 a.m. The bus was parked at a different location nearly six miles from the school.

“Its kind of nerve-wracking to think your child is not going to come home because someone didn’t take the 30 seconds the walk to the end of the school bus,” Eberforth added.

Eberforth said he doesn’t understand how the school could have missed Xavier, as he needs someone to come and unbuckle his car seat before he can get off the bus. He also questioned why the school took so long to notice that Xavier was missing.

A statement from the school reads in part: “We are cooperating with the parents and our licensing authorities to conduct an investigation. All staff that were involved in the incident have been removed from duty.”

Local police say no report can be filed because a crime was not committed; however, a spokeswoman from the Department of Children, Youth and Families said they are conducting an investigation.