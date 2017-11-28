As deliveries increase, police renew warning about ‘porch pirates’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many consumers will be doing at least some of their shopping online.

With the increase of packages being delivered also comes a surge in thieves looking to swipe them from doorsteps, so local police are urging shoppers to take measures to keep “porch pirates” at bay.

Surveillance footage submitted to Eyewitness News shows a woman on Monday walking up the steps of a home on Governor Street in Providence, picking up a package and walking off. The homeowner said that inside was a nice gift for her daughter for Christmas.

“Criminals will case neighborhoods or drive through certain areas looking for these packages to take advantage of people that are just trying to buy their holiday gifts,” Warwick Police Lt. Earl Read explained.

According to data from home surveillance company Blink, Rhode Island is the 20th least likely state to have a package stolen from a porch while Massachusetts is the fifth least likely, but that doesn’t mean homeowners should be any less vigilant.

“Have the front of your house well lit,” Read advised.

If you’re friends with your neighbors, ask them to watch your package while you’re gone. Read also said if you can afford it, it’s a great idea to install a surveillance camera so police have a lead to work with.

“You have to take advantage of technology and use it as a resource to help us prevent this crime,” Read added.

Read said his department hasn’t had many cases yet but as more and more packages start arriving, they expect to receive more reports of theft.

Anyone with information about the Providence suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Tim McGann at (401) 243-6236.